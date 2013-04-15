Show Me the Money - Innovative New Personal Finance App

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Students, families and businesses are reclaiming their finances and keeping more money in their pockets with innovative new iPhone and iPad app, Yomaney.



The user-friendly app takes the complexity out of money management and helps every-day people free themselves from financial stress in a few easy-to-follow steps.



“With Yomaney’s tools at your fingertips, you don’t need to be an experienced financial advisor or pay expensive accountant fees to get your budget back on track and build a secure financial future,” says Yomaney owner, Omer Tamir.



Log your expenses and income in real time, and set alerts to pay your bills on time to avoid overdue fees and mounting interest charges.



You can also set alarms that alert you to upcoming future expenses, repeated payments and missed bill payments, and notify you when your credit card spending has exceeded your budget.



“But inputting your data is really just the first step in fully understanding your financial situation,” says Tamir. “The real power of Yomaney lies in its innovative budget reports and analysis capability,”



Yomaney generates budget reports and graphs in seconds to help you visualize your spending patterns and understand exactly where your money is going.



“Once you’ve set your budget, Yomaney will even alert you when you’re overspending to ensure your finances don’t spiral out of control,” says Omer Tamir.



Yomaney is well-suited to family use as users can automatically sync their data between iPhones to seamlessly manage the household budget. Students living in share houses can also sync and balance their budgets with other housemates.



“And you can access this anywhere, anytime on any device because our data sync functionality turns any web browser or mobile device into your personal money manager as you access all your data via the Yomaney.com cloud. The app also syncs with the Yomaney.com website in real time so no matter where you input your data, it will be immediately available on all of your devices.”



Yomaney also puts a priority on protecting your security and privacy and access to your personal information is strictly restricted via sophisticated data encryption.



“And with almost 24-hour customer support via our contact form, there’s absolutely no excuse why you shouldn’t reclaim your financial future and start living the stress-free life you deserve,” says Omer Tamir.



Download a free trial version of Yomaney from the App Store or purchase Yomaney Pro from just $1.99.



