Show Promoter Dan Tuchmann Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Stage 'Phantasm*Con, the Show with Balls'

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Retrorama Collectibles is a partnership of professionals with 50 plus years of collective experience of putting on shows and promoting them since the mid 1990's. We created and began promoting the Retr-O-Rama Collectible Show in February 2012 in 800 sq feet of conference space and have successfully grown each subsequent show into a bigger space. Our upcoming show in February 2014 will encompass over 6000 sq feet of space. Their experience in financial circles, project management, and contract negotiations has always provided the show with needed leverage and expertise to handle any unforeseen challenges that might arise.



Collectibles shows are nothing new to the gang at Retrorama Collectibles in Jacksonville, Florida. Most of the current staff worked with a similar group, the North Florida Toy & Collectibles Association back when these types of shows were all the rage in the mid to late 90’s. Then a selling phenomenon called eBay knocked the collecting world for a loop and all but the largest and hardiest of these shows fell by the way side almost overnight. It’s been over a decade since eBay overturned the landscape and some interesting changes have been on the rise.



All money raised will go to paying for the celebrities to come to Jacksonville, FL. and provide a venue for the fans to meet the stars, get signed autographs, and have a red carpet film screening with the stars of the movies. Helping them to get Jacksonville on the map as a prime location for Pop Culture Shows will provide all fans from Central and North Florida and South Georgia a quality show to look forward to year after year as they return bigger and better.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 17, 2013 - December 31, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/JaxRetrorama/x/5041203