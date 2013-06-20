Show the World You're "Proud to Be an American" Signing Poster During a Marathon in Celebration of Independence Day 2013 Also to Benefit Cancer Research

Conyers, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Americans are displaying deep pride in our country and the sacrifices our servicemen and women have made like never before. They show it in the display of the American flag on their front porches, stickers on their cars or in the collective gasp upon hearing the national anthem song at a ball game. An organization of dynamic women is giving every American an opportunity to put their patriotism on display and help cancer research at the same time.



From June 18, 2013 until June 28, 2013, The One Million Women Biz Club (OMWB) will conduct a live special online “Proud to Be an American” Poster Signing Marathon where participants can add their names to the poster for $7.04 each. The completed poster will be printed on Independence Day, July 4, 2013 in the USA Today newspaper, and on their website at: http://www.onemillionwomenbiz.net.



In giving Americans this simple way to show their love of country, OMWB hopes to be able to make a sizable donation to the American Cancer Society (ACS) for Cancer Research in the name of: The One Million Women Biz Club Independence Day 2013 Poster. They are also trying to set a world record for the most signatures/names/tributes on a poster ever. This will be the first time this challenge has been attempted. Participants can add their name, another person’s name or a USA Veteran’s name to the poster. Their special someone can be living or deceased. The OMWB Club will make special shout-outs on their live website each time someone adds a name during the 10-day marathon.



“Americans love our country,” said Katrina Callaway, CEO of The One Million Women Biz Club. “We like to show our patriotism and this is a wonderful way that we can do so during one of the country’s most celebrated days of the year.”



The OMWB Club hopes the public will rally behind this cause and add their names to this historic poster. After the marathon ends, the cost will be $27.04 per name added. Participants can add their name via email or call OMWB to add the names. The completed poster will be printed on Independence Day, July 4, 2013 in the USA Today newspaper. Participants will receive a special Happy Independence Day/ Proud to Be an American email from OMWB on July 4, 2013.



Established in Atlanta, Georgia with chapters all over the world, the One Million Women Biz Club is a club comprised of women of all ages, races and religions who share a common goal: to work together to promote businesses and share ideas about business skills, and professional development. Members are business owners who support and mentor one another in order to help all achieve their entrepreneurial goals.



To learn more about this movement visit http://www.onemillionwomenbiz.net.



Media Contact: Jessica Montana

Email: Jessica@OneMillionWomenBiz.net

Website: http://www.onemillionwomenbiz.net

Office: (877) 410.5010



Address:

One Million Women Biz

PO Box 80156

Conyers, GA 30013