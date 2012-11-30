Showalter Roofing Offers the Best Quality Commercial Roofing Services in Chicago

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- The company has received the designation of Master Select from GAF for TPO Thermoplastic, a powerful commercial roof solution. Commercial roofing for industrial and commercial buildings is critical for protecting businesses and cost-savings. The commercial roof consists of GAF Thermoplastic Roofing Systems or TPO which is high performing roof that provides energy efficiency and protection.



Being one among the Chicago roofers, it has installed over 3 million square feet of roofing and has thousands of satisfied customers. The roofing contractors are regularly trained about the new techniques and also on how to improve upon existing ones. Showalter’s experienced installers apply proven techniques whether it is a new roof or a roof repair.



The continuous in-house training and safety skills to professionals in the company ensures that the job is done right the first time. Showalter Roofing also provides flat roof repair services in Chicago wherein it repairs and reduces the problems related to leakages. Very few roofing companies offer dedicated services with the purpose of repairing and maintaining roofs.



Being a renowned Chicago Roofers it believes that by specializing in repair and maintenance customers can be assured of its quality workmanship. The Chicago roofing company, Showalter Roofing works to provide their roofing specialists in-house safety and skills training. It hires the best commercial roofers and ensures that customers receive the best materials installed by qualified workers.



Showalter Roofing’s Master Select status enables it to offer customers extended warranty programs that other roofing contractor cannot. Showalter Roofing has installed over 3 million square feet of roofing with thousands of satisfied customers.



About Showalter Roofing

Showalter Roofing was founded by Dale Showalter in 1979. He worked hard to build a reputation in the industry with honesty, integrity and quality workmanship. He has been developing leaders who value honest communication. Showalter Roofing has been participating in key competitions for excellence in roofing. In their over 25 year history, they have never compromised on quality of services. It is customary for Showalter Roofing to donate several roofing projects per year. To know more visit http://www.showalterroofing.com.