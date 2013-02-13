Showalter Roofing Service Inc. Provides Special Roof Repairs Service to Its Clients

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Showalter Roofing Service Inc., a renowned Wheaton roofers company in the United States provides exclusive high-quality roof repair services. It enables customers to contact them at any time of the day. The company has been rewarded with the Super Service Award in 2012 by Angie’s List.



Showalter Roofing Service Inc. is one of the Aurora roofing repairs companies that are known for their fast professional services. The services that this company offers to its customers include commercial roofing, residential roofing, green roofing and a variety of repair services.



Talking about the authenticity and fast services of the company, the owner of the company, Dale Showalter says, “Thank you for choosing Showalter Roofing for your residential or commercial roofing system. As the founder of Showalter Roofing in 1979, I've worked hard to build a reputation in the industry of honesty, integrity and quality workmanship. It is who I am as a person, and my work is to ensure that it is carried through in my business.”



The professionals of Showalter Roofing Service Inc. are basically Wheaton roofing contractors or Burr Ridge roofing contractors who have years of experience and who are known for being proficient in their field.



Apart from providing the commercial and residential roofing services, the company also offers architectural sheet metal. One service that makes this company different from many other roof service companies is its use of green energy-saving roofing materials. Showalter Roofing Service Inc. has been certified by famous organizations like IREM, GAF Materials Corporation, CertainTeed and many more.



About Showalter Roofing Service Inc.

Since 1979, Showalter Roofing Service Inc. has given its talented services to those who are in need. It is customary for Showalter Roofing to donate several roofing projects per year. The company has been in the industry for a long time and knows when corners are being cut and quality begins to suffer. The company believes the companies it has chosen deliver on task each time. With thousands of roofing projects under its care, it hopes that the clients, too, will choose the roofing professional who rises to great heights to serve them.



For further information, please visit http://www.showalterroofing.com.