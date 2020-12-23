ShowCITY Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce Live Time

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Brian Ratleff is the Founder of ShowCITY, and he is one of the most influential people in Vegas nightlife. He recognized the need for a new and better live streaming platform, which led him to develop an amazing new system called Live Time. This incredible system simultaneously live streams to multiple platforms like, media channels, video chats, sponsored channels, and virtual E-tickets. To introduce this project, Brian Ratleff has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.



In addition, Live Time is a web-based application that will give streamers the option to charge for their streams as well as have the ability for sponsoring the channels. Live Time understands people's need to interact with each other, to have their opinions heard, and to be entertained. This platform will give people the potential to do all these including the feature that the users will have the ability to customize the blank channels.



"There has been an extreme rise in online concerts and virtual events due to COVID-19 so Live Time will allow users to sell tickets for these virtual events." Said Brian Ratleff while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "There are currently over one-million active podcasts in the US, Live Time will become a preferred choice for podcasts due to user-friendliness and ability to charge for streams." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/livetimetv/live-stream-to-all-channels-at-the-same-time and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the success of this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 500 and the creators of this project are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign of the project.



