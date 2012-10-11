ShowDeBola.Pt Provides Football Coverage of Portuguese Players

Lisbon, Portugal -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Football is one of the most popular spectator sports in Portugal and the rest of the Lusophone world. Portugal boasts some of Europe’s most accomplished and highly awarded football teams, including F.C Porto, S.L. Benfica and Sporting CP. Portugal has also produced some of the world’s finest football players, including stars like Rui Costa and Luis Figo. This success has lead to a voracious appetite in Portugal for football news.



One of the most prominent Portuguese websites working in this area is ShowDeBola.pt, a football news site.



Show De Bola covers a huge number of different topics related to Portuguese football. Fans of the Portugal’s three biggest clubs will find plenty of articles to interest them. Porto, Benfica and Sporting each have a section of the site dedicated to frequently updated club related news.



Some of the most successful figures in contemporary football are Portuguese, and possibly the most famous among them are celebrated player Cristiano Ronaldo and accomplished manager Jose Mourinho. Show De Bola devotes a section of the site to coverage of their work together at Real Madrid.



Portugal has a highly lauded national side, and Show De Bola doesn’t neglect that side of football either. All the latest important events relating to the national side, including tactics, squad changes and upcoming fixtures are reported in full.



Portugal and Brazil share a language, elements of culture, and a fine footballing heritage, so it’s no surprise to see that the site also features up to the minute coverage of the most interesting events to happen in Brazilian football for fans on both sides of the Atlantic.



In addition to the rich and diverse footballing coverage, Show De Bola also covers non-football related stories from Portugal that are written to appeal to a football loving audience. The site also features a humour section, where funny news stories from around the world, both football and non-football related, are featured for the amusement of visitors.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Portugal has a truly vibrant community of football fans, and we’re dedicated to providing the news that interests them. From up to date information about behind the scenes events at our three most successful clubs, to the latest events concerning our famous footballing legends abroad, we aim to provide complete, thorough and impartial coverage of football for a Portuguese speaking audience. “



