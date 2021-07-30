Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- AMA Research released Latest Global Shower Curtain Liner Market Study that provides in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Shower Curtain Liner Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Shower Curtain Liner Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Carnation Home Fashions (United States),Elegant Home Fashion (United States),InterDesign (United States),Kenney (United States),Maytex (United States),MetroDecor (United States),Moen (United States),Zenith (United States),J&M Home Fashions (United States),GoWorth (United States)



Definition:

A shower curtain liner protects the decorative, more expensive shower curtain and helps prevent water from escaping to the bathroom floor. A shower curtain liner helps keep water contained and protects more expensive decorative shower curtain from mildew, cleaning products that could cause discoloration, and frequent washings that can fade the fabric. Vinyl is a broad term used to describe many different variations. All shower liners are made of either PE, PEVA, or polyester. Both PE and PEVA are derivatives of vinyl, while our polyester fabric shower curtain liner options undergo a different process from our PE and PEVA liners



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Shower Curtain Liner Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Shower Curtains



Market Drivers:

Increasing Consumption Trend towards Branded Domestic and Global Products

Rising Consumer Spending on Home Furnishing Products



Challenges:

Health Effects and Fumes that Arise when PVC is Heated



Opportunities:

Growing Sensibilities toward Aesthetic of Household Furnishing

Rise in the Number of Home Renovations

High Growth of Retail Culture in Countries like India and China



The Global Shower Curtain Liner Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Home, Hotel, Apartment, Others), Material (Natural Fabric, Polyester, Nylon, Polyethylene Vinyl Acetate (PEVA), Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



