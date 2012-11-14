Pacific Glass Works Moving to New Location

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Pacific Glass Works has just finished drawing up architectural plans and is in the process of applying for a permit for their new building. The new facility will enable Pacific Glass Works to display a wider range of products and better serve customers.



The new building will be over 1000 square feet larger than their current facility and the extra space will be used primarily to double the size of the showroom. Having a larger showroom will enable Pacific Glass Works to have more framed and frameless shower enclosures, and glass railing, framed and frameless storefront displays on the floor.



They will also be able to display more specialty Fleetwood doors and windows, in turn heightening the customers’ shopping experience by allowing them to become acquainted with the products first-hand. “The new move will not only allow our business to move to the next level, but will also help us serve our customers better, and allow them to get more products and better prices,” a company spokesperson said.



For more information about Pacific Glass Works and their upcoming move to a new location, visit their website at www.pacificglassworks.com.



About Pacific Glass Works

Pacific Glass Works, a family-run business that was started in 1984 in Southern California, specializes in high profile projects that are both commercial and residential. They also sell a wide range of glass products, including sliding glass doors, shower enclosures, glass railings, Fleetwood doors and more, at the lowest prices in the market. Their dedication to customer service and reputation for providing low prices on their wide range of products and projects sets them apart from other businesses.