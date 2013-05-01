North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- To celebrate Toyota’s long racing history, North Hollywood Toyota is installing a state-of-the-art racing simulator by CXC Simulations in a popular race car in its North Hollywood showroom.



After a two-year search, an ex-Newman-Haas Champ Car was found and converted to simulation mode, a process which took another six months. This Lola Cosworth B01/00 racing car would have been used to race at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach between 2003 and 2006.



When new, the Cosworth engine used in this car was capable of revving up to 12,000 rpm, producing 800 horsepower.



Actual installation will be at the North Hollywood Toyota & Scion showroom.



CXC Simulations is a leading Professional Racing & Flight Simulator builder, owned by Chris Considine with an advanced simulations facility near LAX.



Chris Ashworth, Vice President and General Manager of North Hollywood Toyota, is proud to have the car available. “As a leading Toyota Dealer in Los Angeles and an out of the box thinker,” he says,” we feel it is important to honor Toyota’s racing past that led to the great vehicles in our showroom. Having a state of the art racing simulator using a historic racing Champ car will gain lots of interest to drive, and will separate North Hollywood Toyota as the place for all things Toyota.”



