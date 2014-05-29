Shred-on-Site Brings Confidential Shredding at the Premise of the Customers at the Most Affordable Prices

Camberley, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Shred-on-Site now brings confidential shredding at reasonable rates. Confidential shredding is the only way to destroy important documents that contain lots of confidential things in a written form. Such confidential document puts a lot of risk on the company’s or customer’s security. In order to mitigate risk and have hassle-free shredding, Shred-on-Site is the best option. In order to provide the customers absolute risk free shredding services, they conduct the service at the premise of the customer, thus, making the customer witness the entire process of shredding.



They offer a comprehensive range of shredding services for both on and off site shredding, regular shredding services, media destruction services, other branded products destruction services. They conduct their services through using the most advanced technology for destroying the documents and other products. Their trained staff know how to deal with different types of document shredding services in the most effective way. In addition to confidential shredding, they also offer mobile shredding service at the most affordable rate.



One of the representatives from the company states, “Shred-on-Site is the UK’s largest, independently-owned confidential document shredding specialists with fifteen Recycling Centres nationwide. Our document shredding specialists come out to your company’s offices at an appointed time to collect your waste. We take your confidential documents from your secure receptacles and place your waste paper through our industrial mobile shredders. This enables us to shred it on-site – we’ll even give you a certificate to prove that your documents have been destroyed.”



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site Ltd focuses on professional service levels and specialist expertise for all one’s shredding needs. Owned by a collection of the UK’s leading independent document shredding companies, the Shred-on-Site Ltd provides nationwide coverage, making it ideal for those companies who have a number of locations across the UK.They focus on outstanding and unrivalled customer service levels in the document shredding industry. A can-do organization, they believe in providing excellent service through exceptional people every time and they do that whilst delivering outstanding value for money.



To know more, please visit: http://www.shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details-

Unit 9 Trafalgar Way,

Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley,

Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106