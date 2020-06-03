Shred-on-Site Committed to Providing Document Shredding Service Even During This COVID-19 Pandemic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Shred-on-Site, one of the UK's leading document destruction specialists, is committed to providing confidential information and document destruction service to homeworkers even during this COVID-19 pandemic. Being regarded as an essential service, the company operates across the nation and has trained its professionals to work within the Government guidelines of social distancing, continual cleansing and the wearing of PPE. After the COVID-19 lockdown, a large proportion of employees are working remotely from home. In an effort to continue to protect the safety and security of its clients, the company has deployed several residential mobile shredding vans for remote employees.



The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in the market conditions including the documents destruction industry. Therefore, Shred-on-Site has made many changes in its operating system considering Government guidelines for COVID-19.



A representative from Shred-on-Site stated, "In these times of great uncertainty and different ways of working, Shred-on-Site can offer a bespoke service to homeworkers that will cater for specific confidential shredding requirements. Being regarded as an essential service, we have continued to work throughout this pandemic and all of our professionals are well versed in operating within the Government guidelines. All we will require is your post code, an approximate volume of the material, be it paper or media, which needs shredding and we can let you know costs and availability."



Shred-on-Site is a reliable shredding service operating across the nation with its state-of-the-art destruction facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester. The company provides a range of lockable bins and data consoles and confidential sacks for customers to store confidential paper waste ready for on-site destruction. Their shredding process is fully compliant with the EN 15713:2009, the standard specified by the BSIA (British Security Industry Association). Shred-on-Site provides a Certificate of Destruction immediately after service to protect your firm against any possible liability claims.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we've built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



