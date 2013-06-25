Shred-on-Site Now Delivers Secure Paper Shredding Service and Document Destruction Services

Camberley, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Shred-on-Site, the UK’s leading independent paper shredding company, now delivers secure paper shredding service and confidential document destruction services with accuracy and unmatched services delivery. With its fully EN 15713:2009 compliant and accredited service, Shred-on-Site also delivers secure and convenient paper shredding and provides the most secure means to dispose of confidential waste. All paper is securely shredded and the recycled at their head office in Surrey.



The organisation believes in providing excellent services through exceptional people every time and does that whilst delivering outstanding value for money. Clients receive the very highest level of customer care whether they are placing a small order for a one-off clearance or setting up regular scheduled services.



Adam Chandler, MD at Shred-on-Site stated, “We carry out secure paper shredding services and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. No job is too big or too small. We have served local authorities and government departments including NHS trusts, both regionally and throughout the UK.”



With the latest technology and a fleet of 18 mobile shredding vehices Shred-on-Site manage all the documents through the process from collection to destruction and maintain the end to end chain of security. Due to their quality and trusted services they have been able to provide their customers with a secure and convenient way to dispose of their confidential waste 24/7 utilising their bespoke Shred-on-Site lockable consoles.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site is the UK's largest independent paper shredding company. It has now grown to priovide 14 nationwide sites as a specialist in secure document destruction. Being a privately owned company, it allows them to remain loyal to their core values without the burden of external pressure from shareholders and other stakeholders. A can-do organisation, it believes in providing excellent services through exceptional people every time and it does that whilst delivering outstanding value for money. From its administration team through to its service operatives, clients will receive the very highest level of customer care whether they are placing a small order for a one-off clearance or setting up regular scheduled services for a larger organization.



