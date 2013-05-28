Shred-on-Site Now Offers a Secure and Convenient Remedy to Dispose Confidential Waste

Camberley, Surrey -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Shred-on-Site, one of the largest independent document shredding Specialists in the UK, is now known for providing a secure and convenient remedy to dispose of all confidential waste and shredding secure confidential papers which each company and institution wants to destroy.



Shred-on-Site is now a fully EN 15713:2009 compliant and accredited service provider with its customised shredding services, standing out amongst all other services providers. Their vetted security personnel are known for their punctuality and their highly trained operatives collect confidential documents from the designated company site at the prescribed time.



With their mobile shredding solution that is known for their on-site fast method of secure document destruction, there is no point in worrying about security and potentially breaking the law. Shred-on-Site enable employees to become free from using small office shredders whilst ensuring that all confidential waste is securely shredded..



All their staff are vetted and trained to perform a high quality shredding service and even provide their clients with a Certificate of Destruction to guarantee that the documents have been securely shredded. With their tailor made solutions they even allow their clients to watch the shredding process within one of their mobile shredding vehicles.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site is the UK's largest independent paper shredding company. They have now grown their business into 14 nationwide sites as a specialist in secure document destruction. Being a privately owned company, it allows them to remain loyal to their core values without the burden of external pressure from shareholders and other stakeholders. A can-do organisation, it believes in providing excellent service through exceptional people every time and it does that whilst delivering outstanding value for money. From its administration team through to its service operatives, clients will receive the very highest level of customer care whether they are placing a small order for a one-off clearance or setting up regular scheduled services for a larger organisation.



To know more visit: http://www.shredonsite.co.uk



