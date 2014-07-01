Camberley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Shred-on-Site now offers confidential shredding services at the most competitive prices. They recommend their business clients, consumers, and customers to mitigate or nullify the risk of theft or fraud cases which are associated with their confidential documents. Shred-on-Site provides the most secured means of shredding and managing confidential waste. This company securely disposes documents such as bank statement,consumer data,business document and other such vital documents following the complete compliance of the UK Data Protection. After destroying the documents, they also take them for recycling process.



Shred-on-Site offers their diligent mobile document destruction services both regionally and throughout the UK for a vast range of clients that ranges from small SME, private households to large blue chip companies. In addition to this, the company is helping clients in rendering other form of shredding services such as media destruction service, branded products destruction services, regular shredding services, seven days and twenty-four hours of the week.



Talking more about the shredding services of Shred-on-Site, one of their representatives stated, “Secure, confidential paper shredding is the processes of taking a document that contains personal or private information such as a customer’s address, and destroying it by processing it through an industrial paper shredding machine. This shreds the paper into tiny confetti-sized pieces that cannot be retrieved or returned to the original format. By using a secure paper shredding company such as Shred-on-Site, you have our guarantee that your documents will be confidentially shredded on-site.”



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site, being a privately owned company allows to remain loyal to their core values without the burden of external pressure from shareholders and other stakeholders. Being a can-do organisation, they believe in providing excellent service through exceptional people every time and they do that whilst delivering outstanding value for money. From their administration team through to their service operatives, customers will receive the very highest level of customer care whether they are placing a small order for a one-off clearance or setting up regular scheduled services for a larger organisation.



To know more, please visit: http://www.shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details

Unit 9 Trafalgar Way,

Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley,

Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: infoshredonsite.co.uk