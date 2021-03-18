Shred-on-Site Offer a Fully Compliant One-off Shredding Service at the Best Price Possible

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Shred-on-Site, a leading shredding company in London, offers a one-off shredding service suitable for individuals or companies who want their paper waste destroyed periodically. With a team of trained experts, they assure each customer complete security and the environmentally responsible destruction of their confidential paper waste. Their staff is CRB checked to ensure the quality of their services. Their vehicles are GPS tracked and securely locked when left unattended preventing access to the contents. Their secure shredding service collects many kinds of confidential waste like legal & financial documents, medical records, they also destroy branded products, old uniforms, and other types of media including CDs, DVDs, hard drives, etc.



Their shredding services are compliant with European Standard EN 15713:2009 and adhere to its strict standard operating procedures and code of ethics in compliance with GDPR. With the professional approach, they cater to government departments and local authorities like NHS trusts, both regionally and throughout the UK. After the successful completion of the destruction of confidential documents, their operative provides the customer with a Certificate of Destruction, which is also a Waste Transfer Note including the customer's Waste Hierarchy Declaration.



Talking about their one-off shredding service, one of the representatives from the company stated," If you are ending a project or still paying for outdated files in storage then we can provide a simple, efficient solution. We can provide you with a fast and convenient solution to clear out archive boxes, bags or loose material. To help make the process more efficient, reduce manual handling and maintain a secure chain we can even provide you with secure shredding sacks or lockable wheelie bins."



Shred-on-Site is a reputable shredding company providing shredding services in the UK. Headquartered in London, the company has been actively operating in the industry for years with mobile routes extending all over England. Their shredding process is completely environment friendly, assuring that all waste is re-purposed or recycled throughout its network. The company specialises in shredding and destroying all kinds of confidential materials, including contracts, standard office papers, account information, file folders, customer data, and more.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



