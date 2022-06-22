Shred-on-Site Offers a Range of Shredding Services to Businesses and Private Households Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2022 -- Shred-on-Site, one of the UK's leading shredding specialists, offers a comprehensive range of shredding services to businesses and private households that need to destroy confidential or sensitive documents securely. The company's services include on-site shredding, off-site shredding, one-time shredding, and regularly scheduled shredding services. They provide secure shredding sacks or lockable wheelie bins to store your confidential documents and sensitive information. They will then collect the sacks or bins and shred your documents on site. They have a range of advanced shredding machines that enable them to shred any type of material, including hard drives, CDs, and paper.



Their shredding services are carried out by fully trained, certified staff using the latest shredding technology and are fully compliant with the Data Protection Act and the EU GDPR. Whether you're looking for one-time shredding, scheduled shredding, or bulk-shredding, they will create a customised program to meet your shredding needs. If you're looking for the best shredding services for your confidential documents, you can contact Shred-on-Site for your needs.



Talking about their document shredding services, a representative from the company stated, " We offer a range of shredding services designed to meet the needs of both commercial and residential clients. All of our shredding services are convenient and flexible, ensuring that our clients receive the service when they need it. We are a reliable and trustworthy company that puts our client's needs first. "



Shred-on-Site is one of the leading shredding Services in London committed to providing the quickest and most secure way to destroy confidential documents and personal information. Their on-site document shredding services provide a secure and convenient solution for the destruction of your confidential waste. They have a fleet of mobile shredding vehicles are equipped with the latest shredding technology and can shred your confidential waste on-site at your premises. They service a wide range of clients, both regionally and nationally, with their advanced processing facilities nationwide.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



