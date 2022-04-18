Shred-on-Site Offers Branded Product Destruction Services to Business Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- Shred-on-Site, an independent paper shredding and on-site document destruction company, offers branded product destruction services to business across the UK. From uniforms and prototypes, to counterfeit products and marketing materials, their branded product destruction solutions help businesses ensures their items do not end up in the hands of competitors or unauthorised users who could damage their brand. They have state of the art data destruction and disposal systems to dispose any kind of branded products in safe and secure way. Shred on Site's branded product destruction services are designed to give business owners simple and reliable way to safeguard their brand image from prying eyes.



Understanding the importance of branded product destruction, Shred-on-Site offer one-off and regular shredding services. To help make the process more efficient, reduce manual handling and maintain a secure chain they provide you with secure shredding sacks or lockable wheelie bins where you can store all items that needs to be shredded. Their branded product destruction services are compliant with European Standard EN 15713:2009, and follow the GDPR-compliant standard operating procedures and code of conduct.



Talking about their branded product shredding solutions, a representative for the company stated, " At Shred-on-Site we have the capability and machinery to provide a secure compliant destruction service to almost anything you deem to be a security risk to your company's reputation. This could include uniforms, ID badges, counterfeit products, marketing material, tobacco, casino chips, product samples and prototypes. We take full responsibility for the collection and destruction process from start to finish."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most dependable shredding companies in the UK, offering shredding services all across the country. The firm specialises in shredding and destroying various types of sensitive documents, including conventional office papers, contracts, client data, account information, file folders, and more. heir shredding technique is not only secure, but also environmentally responsible, since they recycle practically all garbage through their efficient network. They have cutting-edge destruction facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester, as well as branch offices all around the country.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



