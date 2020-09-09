Shred-on-Site Offers Branded Products Destruction Services Helping Businesses Safely Dispose Confidential Waste

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- An independent paper shredding company, Shred-on-Site offers branded products destruction services to help businesses dispose their confidential waste. With their branded product destruction services, you are protecting your brand and reputation with no risk of anything falling into the wrong hands. The company's modern shredding machines can handle just about any type of material, including metals, plastics, paper, fabrics, and ceramics. They take our environmental responsibilities very seriously and carry out all product destruction following the UK and international guidelines. By securely and safely destructing the branded products, the organisation can safeguard your company from identity theft, fraud and data breaches. They specialise in destroying various types of branded products including:



- Uniforms

- ID badges

- Counterfeit products

- Marketing material

- Tobacco

- Casino chips

- Product samples

- Prototypes



Shred-on-Site is a fully EN 15713:2009 compliant and accredited service provider with its customised shredding services, standing out amongst all other services providers. If you want to have branded products destroyed, you can check out Shred-on-Site's website.



Shred-on-Site is one of the most reputable destruction companies in the UK offering the best in-class paper shredding and media destruction services. The company owns destruction facilities in London, Manchester, Bicester with support branch offices nationwide. The organisation provides secure and reliable on-site shredding services across a wide range of industries and businesses ranging from SMEs to blue-chip organisations. In addition to branded products destruction services, the company also offers other services and solutions including regular shredding service, one-off shredding service, and media destruction service.



Talking further about their branded product destruction services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "At Shred-on-Site we have the capability and machinery to provide a secure compliant destruction service to almost anything you deem to be a security risk to your company's reputation. We take full responsibility for the collection and destruction process from start to finish. You are always welcome to observe this process if required to and after completion our operative will then provide you with a Certificate of Destruction."



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we've built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



