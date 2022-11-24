Shred-on-Site Offers Branded Products Destruction Services to Help Protect Company's Reputation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2022 -- Shred-on-Sit e, a leading shredding company in London, offers branded product destruction services to help protect the company's reputation. They bring state-of-the-art destruction equipment to your facility, and they destroy any items on-site. They ensure your products are destroyed and disposed of safely and securely. The service is ideal for large items and quantities and sensitive items that require extra security. Their destruction crews use onsite product destruction trucks to destroy your products and provide destruction certificates to prove your products have been destroyed.



The company offers destruction services for a variety of branded products, including uniforms, ID badges, counterfeit products, marketing material, tobacco, casino chips, product samples, and prototypes. Their services help businesses ensure their items do not end up in the hands of competitors or unauthorised users who could damage their brand. Their destruction services are designed to give business owners a simple and reliable way to safeguard their brand image from prying eyes. Businesses looking to the destruction of their branded products can check out Shred-on-Site's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "At Shred-on-Site we have the capability and machinery to provide a secure, compliant destruction service to almost anything you deem to be a security risk to your company's reputation. We take full responsibility for the collection and destruction process from start to finish. You are always welcome to observe this process if required to. After completion, our operative will then provide you with a Certificate of Destruction, which includes our Waste Transfer License and Waste Hierarchy Declaration."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most dependable shredding companies in the UK, offering shredding services all across the country. The firm specialises in shredding and destroying various sensitive documents, including conventional office papers, contracts, client data, account information, file folders, and more. Their shredding technique is secure and environmentally responsible since they recycle practically all garbage through their efficient network. They have cutting-edge destruction facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester, as well as branch offices all around the country.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across various industries, from small SMEs and private households to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester and supports branch offices nationwide.



