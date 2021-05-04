Shred on Site Offers Confidential Document Shredding Services to Corporations and Businesses Across London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2021 -- One of the UK's leading document shredding companies, Shred on Site offers a range of confidential paper shredding and waste disposal services to businesses, health sectors and education establishments across London and the UK. Documents and private information that is not appropriately destroyed are left at risk to access by unauthorised individuals, resulting in financial and legal consequences for the business. They also shred other business products, media formats, x-rays, uniforms, and IT equipment. They even arrange an ad-hoc collection or a schedule for regular collections. They offer their services to all the sectors including banking & finance, legal, government, healthcare, etc.



When it comes to choosing the best shredding company for safe document destruction, Shred on Site offers a secure and certified service providing peace of mind to their clients. Whether it is an on-site paper shredding service or mobile shredding services, the company has professional expertise in providing shredding solutions for all requirements. To ensure that their client's documents are disposed of properly, the company experts collect the documentation from the client's site using a mobile shredding truck.



Talking about their document shredding services, one of the representatives from the company stated," At an agreed schedule, our screened and vetted security personnel will collect from each receptacle or designated area. This material is then transported back to the mobile shredding vehicle under lock and key so that there is a complete security chain right up to the point of shredding onboard the vehicle."



Shred on Site provides small, medium, and large businesses with a complete range of secure shredding services, including on-site and off-site shredding, paper recycling, hard drive destruction, data destruction CDs/tapes (DDS), etc. They make use of advanced shredding machines to destroy many documents in a short period. Whether small or large, they handle any size of project with the help of three advanced shredding facilities in Bicester, London, and Manchester. Their staff caters to customers ranging from local authorities to government departments, including NHS trusts, both regionally and in the UK.



About Shred on Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



For more information, please visit: https://shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details



London Office

Address: Unit 9 Trafalgar Way, Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk