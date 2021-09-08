Shred-on-Site Offers Faster, Safer and Greener on-Site Document Destruction Services Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- The leading and independent paper shredding service provider, Shred-on-Site offers faster, safer, and greener on-site documentation across the UK. They provide services across an extensive range of sectors and scales of industries, including private households, small and medium enterprises, and blue-chip organizations. The company aims for a greener process through recycling shredded documents and implements a carbon reduction strategy to drop their emissions.



To ensure faster on-site shredding, the company uses state-of-the-art mobile shredding technology capable of shredding up to 2500kg of material in an hour without compromising shred size. Being a member of BSIA and fully compliant with information destruction BSEN 15713-2009, Shred-on-site assures reduction in manual handling and safer shredding services. Along with faster and safer services, the company pledges for using fewer fossil fuels and consolidate waste streams with cost-effective solutions.



Shred-on-site offers various services- regular shredding, on-off shredding, media destruction, and brand product destruction. Shred-on-site delivers unrivaled value for money and highly trained personnel for secure shredding and document destruction services from government sectors to banking and finance. They offer three processing facilities based in London, Manchester, and Bicester and support branch offices worldwide.



As per one of the team members of Shred-on-site, "the company take full responsibility for the integrity of the material to be destroyed and issue a certificate of destruction and a waste transfer note stating the volume of destroyed documents. We offer secure, convenient, and extremely cost-effective services to every sector, including local authorities and government departments."



About Shred-on-Site

