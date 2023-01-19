Shred-on-Site Offers Media Destruction Service Ensuring Immediate and Confidential Destruction of Property

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- Shred-on-Site, a prominent and independent paper shredding company, offers media destruction service to ensure immediate and confidential destruction of property. They securely shred or destroy physical media such as hard drives, tapes, disks, and other electronic media. Their team securely destroys physical data storage media and equipment, such as hard drives, tapes, CDs, DVDs, and USB drives, to prevent sensitive or confidential information from falling into the wrong hands. They use specialised equipment to shred, incinerate, or dissolve the media, rendering the data inaccessible, and they issue a certificate of destruction to verify that the data has been destroyed.



They also recycle the waste to dispose of the destroyed media in an environmentally friendly way. Their team securely destroys data that is no longer needed or required to protect the information's confidentiality and ensure compliance with legal obligations. Their services are used by organisations that need to dispose of confidential information, such as credit card numbers or personally identifiable information. Businesses looking for destruction services for their media devices can check Shred-on-Site's website for more details.



A representative from the company stated, "We will agree a day to visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles. Our screened and vetted security personnel will collect materials indicated for destruction and transport them back to the vehicle where destruction is immediate. You are always welcome to observe this process if required. After completion, our operative will provide you with a Certificate of Destruction, including our Waste Transfer License and Waste Hierarchy Declaration."



Shred-on-Site is one of London's most reputable shredding companies and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company's shredding process is environmentally friendly, ensuring that almost all waste is re-purposed or recycled throughout its network. The company specialises in shredding and destroying all types of confidential materials, including standard office papers, contracts, customer data, account information, file folders, and more.



Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across various industries, from small SMEs and private households to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester and supports branch offices nationwide.



