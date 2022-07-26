Shred-on-Site Offers Media Destruction Services Ensuring Secure Destruction of Confidential Information

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Shred-on-Site, a leading shredding company in London, offers media destruction services that provide reliable destruction of data and documents. They use tried and tested chain of custody methods for media destruction to make sure all data is completely erased. Their secure services are the safest and most effective way to shred and destroy a wide range of digital and electronic media. Whether it's the destruction of hard drives, media tapes, or CDs / DVDs, they specialise in data destruction for all types of IT storage devices and electronic media.



The company destroys several types of media including CDs & DVDs, video or cassette tapes, hard drives, x-rays, USB memory sticks & SIM cards, and microfiche & floppy disks. They are equipped to securely destroy any media that contains or once contained confidential data. Businesses looking for secure destruction of electronic media can go to Shred-on-Site's website for more information.



Talking about their media destruction services, a representatives for the company stated, "We will agree a day to visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles. Our screened and vetted security personnel will collect materials indicated for destruction and transport them back to the vehicle where destruction is immediate. You are always welcome to observe this process if required to and after completion, our operative will then provide you with a Certificate of Destruction which includes our Waste Transfer License and Waste Hierarchy Declaration."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most sought-after shredding companies in London, offering safe and cost-effective paper shredding services. Their team serves clients ranging from local authorities to government departments including NHS trusts, both regionally and throughout the UK. They own three advanced shredding facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester, and this helps them handle any size project, however large or small.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester supports branch offices nationwide.



