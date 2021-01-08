Shred on Site Offers Media Destruction Services to Businesses Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2021 -- Shred on Site, an independent paper shredding service provider in the UK, offers media destruction services to businesses across the country. Their shredding services can be used as businesses' security policy to help to avoid data breaches with old records, securing companies confidential data & related information from going into the hands of recognised thieves. From small to large organisations like medical, legal, government, and education sectors, they offer paper shredding and document destruction services across numerous industries.



Their document shredding services are recognised across the country, owing to fully compliant and accredited to EN 15713:2009. Their team securely destroys hard drives, CDs & DVDs, USB Memory sticks & SIM cards, microfishe & floppy disks, X-Rays, video or cassette tapes. When the destruction process is done, they offer clients with a Certificate of Destruction, which comprises their Waste Transfer License & Waste Hierarchy Declaration.



Shred On Site, one of the largest paper shredding companies in London, is committed to its core values without any issue of external pressure from stakeholders and shareholders. They provide a wide range of shredding services for both on and off site shredding, one off shredding, regular shredding services, and other branded product destruction services. They have a team of skilled professionals, who manage all types of shredding services in the most effective manner. In addition to media destruction services, they also offer mobile shredding service at the most reasonable price. They have three advanced shredding facilities in Manchester, Bicester, London thus, helping them deal with small or large projects.



Talking about their media destruction services, one of the representatives from the company stated," In today's digital society the threat of data theft to an individual, business, or state is ever increasing and can have devastating effects. Destruction is the only way to be sure your information is gone for good. We will agree on a day to visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles. Our screened and vetted security personnel will collect materials indicated for destruction and transport back to the vehicle where destruction is immediate."



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



