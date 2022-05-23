Shred-on-Site Offers Medical Record Shredding Services to Health Services Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2022 -- Shred-on-Site, an independent paper shredding company in the UK, offers shredding services to help dispose of medical records conveniently and discreetly. They can help you stay fully compliant with your legal obligations with secure, efficient and cost-effective shredding of all your confidential documents and data-handling waste. They offer confidential document shredding for NHS, healthcare, medical, GPs, doctors and social care. Offering a flexible record shredding service to suit your needs, facilities can personally witness the destruction of your medical documents on-site at your premises.



After each service, medical facilities are issued with a Certificate of destruction for your record keeping. They adopt a professional approach to shredding ensuring documents are disposed securely, cost-effectively and according to strict business procedures. Their secure destruction and disposal services for confidential documents are essential in order to comply with government legislation. Their services can help protect the privacy of your information by disposing of your records and media in a compliant, safe, and cost-effective way. Medical facilities looking to shred private medical information can go to Shred-on-Site's website for more information.



When talking further about their shredding services for medical records, a representative for the company stated, "Shred-on-Site has developed a fast, secure and confidential solution for the medical profession. We cater to doctors' surgeries, private clinics, National Health Service institutions and NHS bodies as well as hospitals and Local Health Authorities across London and the South East of England. Even pharmacies can benefit from our paper shredding service. Our solution is also delivered nationwide through our network of Shredding Centres."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most reputable shredding companies and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company's shredding process is environmentally friendly, ensuring that almost all waste is re-purposed or recycled throughout their network. The company specialises in shredding and destroying all types of confidential materials, including standard office papers, contracts, customer data, account information, file folders and many more. If you're looking for the right paper shredding solution, you can contact the team at Shred-on-Site for more information.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester and supports branch offices nationwide.



For more information, please visit: https://shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details



London Office

Address: Unit 9 Trafalgar Way, Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk