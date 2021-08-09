Shred on Site Offers Medical Records Shredding Services to Protect Patient Confidentiality

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2021 -- An independent paper shredding company in the UK, Shred on Site offers medical records shredding services to help protect patient confidentiality. The company performs medical records shredding services at the customers' site under the guidance of vetted operatives who have been appointed after extensive background checks. Once a medical practitioner is ready to use their services on a regular basis, they conveniently and discreetly place a secure receptacle in their office. Their medical record shredding services help healthcare practitioners to safeguard their patients' confidentially whilst also protecting themselves against non-compliances.



They provide a wide range of receptacles in varied shapes, sizes and colours that are suited to any office environment. They are fully compliant and accredited to EN 15713:2009 and adhere to its strict standard operating procedures and code of ethics. They offer their services to private clinics, National Health Service institutions and NHS bodies as well as hospitals and Local Health Authorities across London and the South East of England. Medical facilities looking to confidentially discard documents can check out Shred on Site's website for more information.



Shred on Site is one of the most reputable destruction companies in the UK offering best-in-class paper shredding and media destruction services. The company owns destruction facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester with support branch offices nationwide. The company provides secure and reliable on-site shredding services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs to large blue-chip organisations.



Talking about their medical records shredding services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Shred on Site has developed a fast, secure and confidential solution for the medical profession. We cater for doctors' surgeries, private clinics, National Health Service institutions and NHS bodies as well as hospitals and Local Health Authorities across London and the South East of England. Even pharmacies can benefit from our paper shredding service. Our solution is also delivered nationwide through our network of Shredding Centres."



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



For more information, please visit: https://shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details



London Office

Address: Unit 9 Trafalgar Way, Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk