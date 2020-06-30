Shred-on-Site Offers One-off Shredding Service Suitable for Companies Wanting to Clear out Archive Boxes, Bags or Loose Material

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- A leading shredding company in London, Shred-on-Site offers a one-off shredding service that is suitable for companies that need periodic clear out of archive boxes, bags or loose material. They are an independent on-site document destruction company with a team of trained professionals who guarantees each customer full security and environmentally responsible destruction of their confidential paper waste. Being regarded as an essential service, the company operates across the UK and has trained its professionals to work within guidelines of social distancing, continual cleansing and the wearing of PPE as per the ongoing regulations.



Their one-off shredding service offers you convenience and security, with collection timing that suits you and your business. You can use their one-off shredding service to destroy many types of confidential obsolete documents. After completion an shredding service operative will provide you with a Certificate of Destruction or a Waste Transfer Note containing your Waste Hierarchy Declaration, compliant with data protection policies



Shred-on-Site is a reputable shredding company head quartered in London, with mobile routes extending all over England and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company's shredding process is environmentally friendly, ensuring that almost all waste is re-purposed or recycled throughout its network. The company specialises in shredding and destroying all types of confidential materials, including standard office papers, contracts, customer data, account information, file folders and more.



Talking about their one-off shredding service, a representative from the company stated, "We can provide you with a fast and convenient solution to clear out archive boxes, bags, or loose material. To help make the process more efficient, reduce manual handling and maintain a secure chain we can even provide you with secure shredding sacks or lockable wheelie bins. We will agree a day to visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles."



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we've built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



For more information, please visit: https://shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details



London Office

Address: Unit 9 Trafalgar Way, Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk



Manchester Office

Address: Suite 103, Warth Industrial Estate

Warth Road, Bury, BL9 9NL

Phone: 0161 763 0052

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk



Bicester Office

Address: Unit 17, Hunters Green Farm,

Bicester, OX27 7QU

Phone: 01869 345 068

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk