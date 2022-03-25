Shred-on-Site Offers One-off Shredding Services Suitable for Periodic Clear-out Requirements

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- Shred-on-Site, a prominent and independent paper shredding service company, offers one-off shredding services for periodic clear-out needs. Their certified document destruction services can assist companies in dealing with office clutter in a cost-effective and efficient manner. They specialise in paper, hard drive and media, and textile destruction and provide shredding services to customers with scale, efficiency, and unrivalled value.



Their services are designed to offer you a simple and reliable solution tailored to meet the needs of your organisation, and guarantee that your company's confidential information will be handled securely. Their GDPR-compliant team is on hand to visit offices on an ad hoc basis and destroy paper documents, products, hard drives, and other media formats. They issue a certificate of destruction showing the weight and details of the collection as a requirement for anyone disposing of confidential waste.



Talking about their one-off shredding services, a representative for the company stated, "We can provide you with a fast and convenient solution to clear out archive boxes, bags, or loose material. To help make the process more efficient, reduce manual handling and maintain a secure chain we can even provide you with secure shredding sacks or lockable wheelie bins. We will agree a day to visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most reputable shredding companies in London and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company's shredding process is environmentally friendly, ensuring that almost all waste is re-purposed or recycled throughout their network. The company specialises in shredding and destroying all types of confidential materials, including standard office papers, contracts, customer data, account information, file folders and more.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



