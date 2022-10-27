Shred-on-Site Offers One-Off Shredding Services to help Businesses Destroy Documents Periodically

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- Shred-on-Site, an independent paper shredding service company in the UK, offers one-off services to help businesses periodically destroy documents. They help companies dispose of large quantities of documents and other sensitive information to help protect them against the risk of data breaches and fraud. Their services are the ideal choice for businesses that need to shred a large number of documents and don't want to invest in a shredder. They can facilitate any volume of shredding and are happy to provide a one-off shredding service when you do not want to set up a regular collection.



After the destruction, they provide businesses with a Certificate of Destruction as confirmation and securely recycle all waste. Their team is available on hand to visit your home or office on an ad hoc basis to destroy paper documents, products, hard drives, and other media formats. Clients can arrange a date and time for the one-off waste collection as their fully trained operatives confidentially transfer the waste to high-security shredding vehicles for destruction. Businesses looking for a one-off shredding service for their documents can check Shred-on-Site's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We can provide you with a fast and convenient solution to clear out archive boxes, bags or loose material. To help make the process more efficient, reduce manual handling and maintain a secure chain we can even provide you with secure shredding sacks or lockable wheelie bins. Our screened and vetted security personnel will collect materials indicated for destruction and transport back to the vehicle where destruction is immediate."



Shred-on-Site is one of London's most reputable shredding companies and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has been committed to protecting the confidential information of companies across the UK for many years. The organisation's mission has always been to offer a high-quality, secure shredding service to protect customers' confidential information whilst safeguarding the environment at the same time.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across various industries, from small SMEs and private households to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester and supports branch offices nationwide.



For more information, please visit: https://shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details



London Office

Address: Unit 9 Trafalgar Way, Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk