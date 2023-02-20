Shred-on-Site Offers Regular Document Shredding Services to Businesses in the UK

Surrey, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Shred-on-Site, a prominent and independent paper shredding company, offers regular document shredding services to businesses in the UK. Their environmentally friendly disposal procedures ensure that the processes do not impact the near environment in any way, and they recycle whenever possible. Their services are critical in preventing data theft by securely shredding documents, media devices, and other sensitive materials that could be exploited. They provide paper shredding and document destruction services to businesses of all sizes, from small SMEs and private households to large blue-chip organisations.



Their services are provided by experts who are well-skilled and experienced in all aspects of professional documents and file shredding. Their services comply with Data Protection Acts ensuring that the client's confidential information about customers, contracts and staff is safe and secure. Once all materials have been destroyed, the company provides clients with a Certificate of Destruction, a Waste Transfer Note containing their Waste Hierarchy Declaration. Businesses looking for regular document shredding services can check Shred-on-Site's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We will agree to a day to visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles. Our screened and vetted security personnel will collect materials indicated for destruction and transport them back to the vehicle where destruction is immediate. At the end of the process, they provide their customers with a certificate of destruction and a waste transfer note, which states the volume of materials they have destroyed."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most reliable organisations providing shredding services in London. Their team has state-of-the-art destruction facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester that support branch offices nationwide. It ensures excellent service levels from the dedicated office staff and highly trained operatives. With their advanced processing facilities, the company has served a wide range of clients, both regionally and throughout the UK.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across various industries, from small SMEs and private households to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester and supports branch offices nationwide.



For more information, please visit: https://shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details



London Office

Address: Unit 9 Trafalgar Way, Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk