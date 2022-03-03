Shred-on-Site Offers Safe and Reliable Media Destruction Services to Businesses Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- An independent paper shredding company in the UK, Shred-on-Site offers media destruction services to ensure confidential information is securely destroyed. The secure media destruction services from the company are the safest and most effective way to shred and destroy a wide range of digital and electronic media. Their services ensure all confidential information is securely destroyed and stays out of the wrong hands. The company applies proven, state-of-the-art, chain of custody protocols for media destruction ensuring safe, secure destruction of media.



They securely collect, shred, and recycle all kinds of electronic waste, including hard drives, USB memory sticks & SIM Cards, CDs & DVDs, & floppy disks, X-Rays, video or cassette tapes and many more. The company provides media destruction services in 2 solutions: either coming to your office premises & destroy electronic media as you watch or collecting the media and shredding them at their own state-of-the-art plants. Businesses looking to destroy their unused or confidential electronic media can check out Shred-on-Site's website for more information.



Shred-on-Site is one of the most well-renowned shredding companies in London, offering safe and cost-effective paper shredding services. Their team serves clients ranging from local authorities to government departments including NHS trusts, both regionally and throughout the UK. They own three advanced shredding facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester, and this helps them handle any size project, whether large or small.



Talking about their media destruction services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "In today's digital society the threat of data theft to an individual, business, or state is ever increasing and can have devastating effects. Destruction is the only way to be sure your information is gone for good. We will agree a day to visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles. Our screened and vetted security personnel will collect materials indicated for destruction and transport back to the vehicle where destruction is immediate."



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



