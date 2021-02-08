Shred-on-Site Offers Secure Document Shredding Services to Clients Throughout the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Shred-on-Site, is the UK's leading paper shredding services provider, offering secure document shredding services to its clients throughout the UK. With a fully EN 15713:2009 compliant and accredited service, they deliver safe and suitable paper shredding and offer the most trusted ways to dispose of confidential waste. Business related sensitive documents are properly shredded and recycled at their head office in Surrey or can be accomadated onsite with one of their mobile fleet carrying industrial grade shredders. Giving companies peace of mind around the secure destruction of obsolete sensitive data.



From document collection to documents destruction, the Shred on Site team manage the documents destructions adhering to high standards that maintain the end-to-end chain of security. After the completion of the confidential documents' destruction process, they provide a Certificate of Destruction, which is also a Waste Transfer Note including the Waste Hierarchy Declaration. Whether the client is placing a small order for a one-off clearance or setting up regularly scheduled service, they ensure that the client gets the highest level of customer care with assurances that the documents have been disposed of in a secure, safe manner.



Speaking about their document shredding services, one of the representatives from the company stated," At an agreed schedule, our screened and vetted shredding agents will collect from each receptacle or designated area. This material is then transported back to the mobile shredding vehicle under lock and key so that there is a complete security chain right up to the point of shredding onboard the vehicle."



One of the leading shredding companies in London, Shred-on-Site, provides cost effective and secure paper shredding services. They use advanced shredding machines to destroy many documents in a short span of time. Whether small or large, they handle any size of project with the help of three advanced shredding facilities in Bicester, London, and Manchester. Their staff caters for customers ranging from local authorities to government departments, including NHS trusts, both regionally and in the UK as well as homeworkers or one-off collections.



Their reasonably priced services instill confidence among business owners of a safe and uncompromising document shredding policy. They offer services to all the important sectors like legal, government, banking & finance, healthcare, etc. Other than document shredding, the company also offers shredding services like on & off shredding service, regular shredding, media destruction, and other branded product destruction service.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



