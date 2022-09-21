Shred-on-Site Offers Shredding Services for Medical Records to Help Protect Patient Confidentiality

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- Shred-on-Site, an independent paper shredding company in the UK, offers shredding services for medical records to help protect patient confidentiality. Their primary focus on document security helps ensure your confidential information is protected and destroyed securely. They help clients comply with legal obligations with secure, efficient, and cost-effective shredding of all personal documents and data-handling waste. They can shred all types of material, not just paper –ID cards, X-rays, data media, photographic prints, and even electronic equipment such as computer hard drives.



Their experienced staff either collects your confidential waste for off-site destruction at one of their depots or carries out an on-site shredding; they can deliver whatever service works best for you. Once the shredding is complete, they will provide you with a combined Certificate of Destruction. They can help you fully comply with your legal obligations with secure, efficient, and cost-effective shredding of all your confidential documents. Medical facilities looking to destroy confidential patient information can check out Shred-on-Site's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Shred-on-Site has developed a fast, secure and confidential solution for the medical profession. We cater for doctors' surgeries, private clinics, National Health Service institutions and NHS bodies, hospitals and Local Health Authorities across London and the South East of England. Even pharmacies can benefit from our paper shredding service. Our solution is also delivered nationwide through our network of Shredding Centres. Your medical records are shredded into tiny pieces the size of confetti and then recycled, so it's great for the environment too."



Shred-on-Site is one of the reputable shredding companies and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company's shredding process is environmentally friendly, ensuring that almost all waste is re-purposed or recycled throughout its network. The company specialises in shredding and destroying confidential materials, including standard office papers, contracts, customer data, account information, file folders, and many more.



Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across various industries, from small SMEs and private households to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester and supports branch offices nationwide.



