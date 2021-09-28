Shred on Site Offers Shredding Services to Dispose Confidential Data in a Safe and Secure Manner

Camberley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- A leading paper shredding company in the UK, Shred-On-Site offers shredding services to dispose of confidential data in a safe and secure manner. With the best technology, they provide on-site and off-site shredding for securely disposing of hardware and documents in the most environment friendly manner. Keeping in mind the threats of data theft, the company provides comprehensive paper and media shredding services to its clients to keep their data safe and confidential. Their shredding services reduce the need for a business to invest in shredding hardware and offer an alternative and cost-effective method.



Their shredding services cover a wide range of solutions like media destruction, file shredding, hard drive shredding, paper shredding and more, at competitive prices. For businesses looking to safely destroy old financial records and other confidential documents, these shredding solutions can be lifesaving as the company's use of modern technology makes the whole process efficient and less time consuming. The trash generated is recycled or disposed of using proper and clean methods, without causing any harm to the immediate surroundings.



Shred-On-Site is a document shredding specialist in the UK and offers the highest quality shredding solutions for a variety of businesses. Their team of experts helps provide optimized solutions to clients from different sectors like banking, finance, legal, government, and many others, ensuring that their confidential documents and media are safely destroyed. With the help of modern and advanced technology, they can perform complex shredding tasks in a short period of time.



Talking further about their shredding services, a representative of the company stated, "We can provide you with a fast and convenient solution to clear out archive boxes, bags, or loose material. To help make the process more efficient, reduce manual handling and maintain a secure chain we can even provide you with secure shredding sacks or lockable wheelie bins. With fifteen recycling centres, we are one of the largest secure paper shredding specialists in the UK"



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



