Shred-on-Site Practices Confidential Shredding and Offers at Best Prices Possible

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Shred-on-Site practices confidential shredding and offers them at the best prices possible. They recommend business persons, consumers, customers to protect their documents against the risk of theft and fraud by doing the proper disposal of paper waste. Therefore, a safe paper shredding solution is the only way to properly militate against this risk. With the most adaptable confidential paper shredding technology, they securely dispose one’s documents and later, recycle them through their network of mobile shredding vehicles.



Additionally, their technician removes wastes and shreds it on-site before taking waste to one of their UK secure confidential paper shredding centres to be recycled. These shredding techniques definitely possess some featured benefits like fast, efficient and discreet service; prevent privacy breeches & identity theft, and many others.



While discussing about various strategies, research suggests that one can save up to 20% of their operational costs by switching from handling shredding in house to taking on mobile document destruction instead. Further, a spokesperson from Shred-on-Site mentions, “When you engage the onsite mobile document destruction services the entire shredding process is taken care of for you. This takes away the obligation on staff or management to monitor document destruction – which is essential both in terms of avoiding Data Protection Act breaches and protecting the security of the business, its goodwill and assets – freeing you up to focus on much more profitable tasks.”



This way one can conclude from the above facts that onsite mobile document destruction can help a business make reductions in cost and time spent.



About Shred-on-Site

The Shredding Alliance focuses on professional service levels and specialist expertise for all one’s shredding needs. Owned by a collection of the UK’s leading independent document shredding companies, The Shredding Alliance provides nationwide coverage, making it ideal for those companies who have a number of locations across the UK.They focus on outstanding and unrivalled customer service levels in the document shredding industry. A can-do organization, they believe in providing excellent service through exceptional people every time and they do that whilst delivering outstanding value for money.



To know more, please visit: http://www.shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details-



Unit 9 Trafalgar Way,

Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley,

Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone:0800 181 4106