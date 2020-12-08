Shred-on-Site Provides Confidential Shredding Services at the Best Price Possible

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Shred-On-Site provides confidential shredding services at the most reasonable price possible. Confidential shredding is one of the best ways to damage trusted documents that cover a lot of private things in a written form. Such documents containing secret information put a lot of risk on company's security hence, to eliminate these types of risks, Shred-On-Site is the best choice. They safely organize documents like business document, consumer data, bank statement, and other important documents keeping in mind the complete compliance of the UK Data Protection.



They provide a wide-range of shredding services for media destruction services, on site shredding & off site shredding, regular shredding services, and branded product destruction services. They perform their services with the help of advanced & latest technology for damaging the documents and other products. Their trained staff perfectly knows how to manage various kinds of document shredding services in the most useful manner. Other than confidential shredding, they also provide mobile destruction service at the most reasonable price. These shredding techniques come with various benefits such as quick, efficient, and discreet service, identifying threats & preventing privacy breeches, and many more for businesses of all sizes.



One of the representatives from Shred on Site stated," Shred-On-Site is one of the UK's largest secure confidential paper shredding specialists with fifteen recycling centres countrywide. Our document shredding specialists will visit your company's office at an assigned time to gather your waste. We take your trusted documents from your respective stores & put your wastepaper via our industrial mobile shredders. This helps us to shred it on site and in return, we provide you a certificate with the confirmation that your documents have been completely destroyed."



Whether it is a large blue-chip organization or a small SME, the company provides document destruction services across a comprehensive range of industries. Shred-On-Site operates nationwide with its state of the art destruction in London, Manchester, and Bicester. Their shredding process is certified with the standard detailed by the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), fully compatible with the EN 15713:2009.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



For more information, please visit: https://shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details



London Office

Address: Unit 9 Trafalgar Way, Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk