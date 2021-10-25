Shred-on-Site Provides Media Destruction Services to Dispose Storage Hardware and Devices in a Secure Manner

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- A reputed paper shredding company, Shred-on-Site offers media destruction services to safely dispose storage hardware and devices. They provide on-site and off-site shredding and media destruction services with utmost precision using the best technology. Their services are offered across a wide range of industries that include SMEs, and large corporations to keep data safe, secure, and confidential, always preventing data theft. Their media destruction services can be used to destroy different types of media like cassette tapes, SIM Cards, floppy disks, CDs and DVDs, Hard drives etc.



With large scale breaches becoming the norm, their shredding services become an essential part of a company's security policy to keep business critical data and other sensitive information from falling into the wrong hands. Using environment friendly methods, they ensure that the waste is repurposed and recycled, with no harm being brought upon the environment. After a media hard drive or device is successfully shredded a Certificate of Destruction is issued, including the Waste Transfer License and Waste Hierarchy Declaration.



Shred-on-Site is a leading shredding services provider, known to offer paper shredding, hard drive shredding, file shredding and much more to its vast customer base across the UK. All their services are compliant to the regulations imposed by concerned governing authorities and are offered at highly competitive prices, which makes them a popular choice for many. Using modern technology to their benefit, they provide services that are efficient and environmentally friendly at the same time.



Talking about their media destruction services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "In today's digital society the threat of data theft to an individual, business or state is ever increasing and can have devastating effects. We will visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles and our screened and vetted security personnel will collect materials indicated for destruction and transport back to the vehicle where destruction is immediate."



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



