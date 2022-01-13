Shred-on-Site Provides Media Destruction Services to Help Organisations Protect Their Integrity & Reliability

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2022 -- A leading shredding company in London, Shred-on-Site offers media destruction services to help protect organisations' secrets. Fully compliant and accredited to EN 15713:2009, these media destruction services are carried out by a team of vetted professionals using the latest shredding machines. Their media destruction services are carried out to destroy a wide range of products, including hard drives, CDs and DVDs, USB memory sticks and SIM Cards, floppy disks, X-Rays and video and cassette tapes.



These services are widely utilised by enterprises across a wide range of industries in the UK, from small SMEs to huge blue-chip corporations. They are secure, safe, reliable, and confidential. The company will present clients with a Certificate of Destruction, which is also a Waste Transfer Note detailing their Waste Hierarchy Declaration once all materials have been destroyed.



Talking about their media destruction services, one of the representatives from the companies stated, "In today's digital society the threat of data theft to an individual, business or state is ever-increasing and can have devastating effects. We will agree a day to visit your premises with one of our mobile shredding vehicles. We screened and vetted security personnel will collect materials indicated for destruction and transport back to the vehicle where destruction is immediate."



Shred-on-Site is one of the largest paper shredding companies in London, is committed to its core values without any issue of external pressure from stakeholders and shareholders. They have a team of skilled professionals, who manage all types of shredding services in the most effective manner. In addition to media destruction services, they also offer shredding services for both on and off-site shredding, one-off shredding, regular shredding services, and other branded product destruction services.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principal members of the BSIA, they have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through their highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



