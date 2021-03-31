Shred-on-Site Provides Paper Shredding Services for Small SMEs to Big Organizations Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2021 -- Shred-on-Site, an independent paper shredding service provider in the UK, offers highly secure and reliable paper shredding service for small SMEs to big organizations across the UK. They have a fleet of technologically advanced shredding equipment that can destruct any type of confidential documents. The company provides paper-shredding services for several document types like digital media, paper records, uniforms, ID badges, or other goods. After the completion of shredding services, their operator will provide you with a Certificate of Destruction, which is also a Waste Transfer Note containing your Waste Hierarchy Declaration.



The company executes its shredding services in line with the latest legislation. Shred-on-Site's services are efficient, high quality, professional and available nationwide at reasonable prices. Their team offers paper shredding services across a comprehensive range of industries from small SMEs to large organisations including education, legal, medical, and government sectors. Other than recycling aspects, offering safe & secure ways to destroy sensitive data eliminates both storage costs and possible litigation due to not managing other people's personal information properly.



Talking about their paper shredding services, one of the representatives from the company stated," For companies that generate confidential waste on a day-to-day basis then a regular service on a set day is always the best option. A fully EN 15713:2009 compliant and accredited service. This will provide the customer with a secure and convenient way to dispose of their confidential waste 24/7 within our bespoke Shred-on-Site lockable consoles.



One of the largest paper shredding companies in London, Shred-on-Site is committed to its core values without any issue of external pressure from stakeholders and shareholders. They offer a comprehensive range of shredding services for both on and off site shredding, regular shredding services, one off shredding, and other branded product destruction services. They have a team of skilled professionals who manage all kinds of shredding services most effectively. In addition to paper shredding services, they also offer mobile shredding services at the most reasonable prices. They have three advanced shredding facilities in London, Manchester, Bicester, thus helping them deal with small or large projects.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we have built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester, and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



