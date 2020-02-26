Shred-on-Site Provides Reliable Document Shredding Solutions to Legal Sector Across the UK

Surrey, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- As per General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), legal professionals or firms need to responsibly dispose of their clients' old contracts, personnel files, case files, and any other forms when they're longer needed or when cases are resolved. However, improper disposal exposes the law firm to stiff fines and other penalties as well as the risks of losing public trust. This is where a shredding service comes into play. The UK's leading independent paper shredding and on-site document destruction company, Shred-on-Site provides legal document shredding solutions to solicitors, barristers and other legal professionals across the nation. Their legal document shredding services are especially designed to legal professionals helping them to dispose of their legal documents securely.



As a reliable legal records shredding company, they ensure your security is maintained to the highest degree at every stage of the shredding process. At the completion of your shredding service, Shred-on-Site provides it clients with a Certificate of Destruction which is also a Waste Transfer Note containing their Waste Hierarchy Declaration. In addition to this, their shredding process is fully compliant with the EN 15713:2009, the standard specified by the BSIA (British Security Industry Association). If you are a legal firm needs a one-time shredding pickup or recurring service for your sensitive documents, you can contact them directly at 0800 181 4106 for more information.



Talking more about their legal paper shredding services, a representative from the company stated, "Shred-on-Site provides a dedicated solution for the legal profession that ensures your firm follows the letter of the law. With regulators demanding a greater emphasis on ethical conduct and accountability within the sector, it is vital to ensure the safeguarding of your clients' data by securely shredding your confidential waste on-site."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most reliable shredding firms providing shredding services across the UK. The company specialises in shredding and destroying all types of confidential materials, including standard office papers, contracts, customer data, account information, file folders and many more. They have state-of-the-art destruction facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester that support branch offices nationwide. Their shredding process is not only ensure secure destruction, but is also environmentally friendly, ensuring that almost all waste is recycled through their efficient network.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA we've built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. The company owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



https://shredonsite.co.uk/



