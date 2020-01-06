Shred-on-Site Provides Reliable Paper Shredding and Document Destruction Services with the Highest Level of Security and Reliability

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- Every business collects and maintains sensitive information. Although, many businesses that have started shifting their data in the cloud, there are still businesses that work with paper files. Businesses that store their data in paper format require a lot of storing space to secure their data. But there comes a time when businesses no longer need those obsolete documents. In compliance with GDPR, businesses that dispose of this confidential information must dispose of them in a secure manner. The UK's leading independent shredding company, Shred-on-Site provides reliable paper shredding and document and media destruction services to businesses from different industries. The shredding solutions that the company offers are accredited to EN 15713:2009 and adhere to its strict standard operating procedures and code of ethics in compliance with GDPR regulations.



Speaking more about their shredding solutions, a representative from Shred-on-Site stated, "Our document shredding solution guarantees the secure destruction of your paper waste. Complete confidentiality and security of your data is maintained at all times as we use highly skilled and vetted professionals to manage the secure destruction of your documentation. All waste is shredded into tiny confetti-sized pieces within a closed mobile shredding vehicle. Our state-of-the-art machinery ensures that every last document is shredded so small that it could never be pieced together again."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most reliable Document Shredding companies in London. They have three processing facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester support branch offices nationwide. Their shredding process is environmentally friendly, which means shredded paper is recycled back into either office papers for re-use or used to create low-grade paper products. With their advanced processing facilities, they serve a wide range of clients, both regionally and throughout the UK.



About Shred-on-Site

