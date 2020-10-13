Shred-on-Site Provides Tailored Regular Shredding Service to Businesses Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- A well-renowned document shredding specialists in the UK, Shred-on-Site offers regular shredding service to businesses across the UK. Their shredding services help businesses reduce the risk of unauthorised access to their sensitive data. The services are provided by screened and vetted personnel who collect documents to be destroyed from a designated area at an agreed schedule. The company provides the paper shredding and document destruction services to organisations of all sizes, from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. All of these services are fully compliant to Data Protection Acts ensuring that the client's confidential information about customers, contracts and staff is completely safe and secure.



Talking about their confidential paper shredding services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We provide our customers with a secure and convenient way to dispose of their confidential waste 24/7 within our bespoke Shred-on-Site lockable consoles. At an agreed schedule, our screened and vetted security personnel will collect from each receptacle or designated area. This material is then transported back to the mobile shredding vehicle under lock and key so that there is a complete security chain right up to the point of shredding onboard the vehicle."



Shred-on-Site is one of the most reliable document shredding companies in London and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The company has three processing facilities-London, Manchester, and the Bicester to support all branches nationwide. The organisation's shredding process is environment friendly, which means the shredded paper is recycled back into either office paper for reuse or used to create low-grade paper products. With their advanced processing facilities, the company has served a wide range of clients, both regionally and throughout the UK.



About Shred-on-Site

Shred-on-Site specialises in secure, confidential document shredding services. As principle members of the BSIA, we've built a reputation for exceptional customer service, delivering unrivalled value for money through our highly trained personnel and state-of-the-art technology. They carry out secure paper shredding and document destruction services across a wide range of industries from small SMEs and private households through to large blue-chip organisations. Shred-on-Site owns three processing facilities in London, Manchester and Bicester support branch offices nationwide.



For more information, please visit: https://shredonsite.co.uk/



Contact Details

London Office

Address: Unit 9 Trafalgar Way, Yorktown Industrial Estate,

Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3BN

Phone: 0800 181 4106

Email: info@shredonsite.co.uk