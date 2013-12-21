ShredderWarehouse.com Giving $35 Gift Card with Fellowes 125ci Cross Cut Shredder

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2013 -- The leading name in shredder supply, ShredderWarehouse.com is giving a gift card worth $35 on purchase of Fellowes 125ci Cross Cut Shredder. It provides a wide range of paper and specialty shredder to buyers at competitive prices.



One of the executives of the company said, "Fellowes 125Ci Cross Cut shredder is ideal to shred paper, staple pins, credit cards, paper clips, and optical media. It is a 100% jam proof shredder that automaticall starts and stops. A workplace with up to 5 people can use the shredder, which is rated 3 for security level".



The Fellowes 125ci Cross Cut Shredder can be continuously used for 45 minutes and shreds silently without making a noise. It stops working immediately when the paper is fed beyond the capacity of the shredder. The product can shred up to 18 sheets at a rate of 16 feet per minute. It features SafeSense Techology, especially devised to prevent accidental injuries by detecting motion near the feed opening.



Explaining more about the mobility of the product, the executive further added, "The shredder comes with castor wheels, which let is move easily from one place to another. Since the shredder can be moved easily, emptying it is a hassle free task".



ShredderWarehouse.com is a venture of Clary Group of Companies, a renowned name in providing office productivity & renewable energy solutions since 1954. Apart from office shredders, the store also offers shredder accessories at best prices. Visit the website ShredderWarehouse.com for more information.



About ShredderWarehouse.com

A venture of Clary Group of Companies, ShredderWarehouse.com offers a wide range of personal shredders, office shredders, industrial shredders, departmental shredders, and high security shredders. The store offers 30 days return policy on new and unopened items & if the return is due to some product defect, the shipping is also refunded to the customers.



Contact Details



ShredderWarehouse.com



Clary Business Machines

Head Office - San Diego 6224 Ferris Square

Suite C

San Diego, CA 92121

Phone: (858) 552-0290

Fax: (858) 552-0910



Miami

2470 NW 102nd Place

Suite 104

Doral, FL 33172

Phone: (786) 429-0900

Fax: (786) 454-4955



Colombia

Transversal 93 No.53-32

Bodega 13 Bogota,

Cundinamarca Colombia.

Phone: +57 (1) 547-3589

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