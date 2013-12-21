ShredderWarehouse.com Giving $35 Gift Card with Fellowes 125ci Cross Cut Shredder

ShredderWarehouse.com, the provider of a complete range of paper and specialty shredders is giving a $35 Gift Card on purchase of Fellowes 125ci Cross Cut Shredder.
San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2013 -- The leading name in shredder supply, ShredderWarehouse.com is giving a gift card worth $35 on purchase of Fellowes 125ci Cross Cut Shredder. It provides a wide range of paper and specialty shredder to buyers at competitive prices.
One of the executives of the company said, "Fellowes 125Ci Cross Cut shredder is ideal to shred paper, staple pins, credit cards, paper clips, and optical media. It is a 100% jam proof shredder that automaticall starts and stops. A workplace with up to 5 people can use the shredder, which is rated 3 for security level".
The Fellowes 125ci Cross Cut Shredder can be continuously used for 45 minutes and shreds silently without making a noise. It stops working immediately when the paper is fed beyond the capacity of the shredder. The product can shred up to 18 sheets at a rate of 16 feet per minute. It features SafeSense Techology, especially devised to prevent accidental injuries by detecting motion near the feed opening.
Explaining more about the mobility of the product, the executive further added, "The shredder comes with castor wheels, which let is move easily from one place to another. Since the shredder can be moved easily, emptying it is a hassle free task".
ShredderWarehouse.com is a venture of Clary Group of Companies, a renowned name in providing office productivity & renewable energy solutions since 1954. Apart from office shredders, the store also offers shredder accessories at best prices. Visit the website ShredderWarehouse.com for more information.
About ShredderWarehouse.com
A venture of Clary Group of Companies, ShredderWarehouse.com offers a wide range of personal shredders, office shredders, industrial shredders, departmental shredders, and high security shredders. The store offers 30 days return policy on new and unopened items & if the return is due to some product defect, the shipping is also refunded to the customers.
Contact Details
ShredderWarehouse.com
Clary Business Machines
Head Office - San Diego 6224 Ferris Square
Suite C
San Diego, CA 92121
Phone: (858) 552-0290
Fax: (858) 552-0910
Miami
2470 NW 102nd Place
Suite 104
Doral, FL 33172
Phone: (786) 429-0900
Fax: (786) 454-4955
Colombia
Transversal 93 No.53-32
Bodega 13 Bogota,
Cundinamarca Colombia.
Phone: +57 (1) 547-3589
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