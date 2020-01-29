Shrimp Feed Market Outlook: Poised for a Strong 2020 : Cargill, Skretting, Avanti Feeds

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Shrimp Feed Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Shrimp Feed Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Shrimp Feed. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Charoen Pokphand Foods (Thailand),Cargill (United States),Skretting (Norway),CP Aquaculture (India),Biomar (Denmark),Guangdong Yuehai Feed Group Co. Ltd. (China),Zeigler Feeds (United States),INVE Technologies (Belgium),Avanti Feeds (India),Godrej Agrovet (India).



Shrimp feed is produced so as to accomplish the nutritional requirements of farmed shrimps. It accounts for the utmost portion of the production cost of farming, and dearth of understanding of shrimps' eating behavior makes feeding even more costly. A wide range of plant and animal feedstuffs is used in shrimp feeds. A combination of feed ingredients is required to supply the nutrients and energy shrimp essential for best growth. The percentage inclusion of each feed ingredient is determined by factors for example feedstuff proximate composition, amino acid profile, ingredient cost, shrimp nutrient requirements, feed digestibility, availability of each ingredient, and processing characteristics.



Market Trends

- High Growth in Aquaculture Sector

Market Drivers

- Changing Dietary Patterns

- Rising Health Awareness amongst Consumers

Restraints

- High Cost of Shrimp Feed

Opportunities

- High Potential Growth in Emerging Markets

Challenges

- Stringent Government Regulations



The Global Shrimp Feed Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Grower, Finisher, Starter)

Application (Whiteleg Shrimp, Giant Tiger Prawn, Akiami Paste Shrimp, Other), Additives (Vitamins and Proteins, Fatty Acids, Antioxidants, Feed Enzymes, Antibiotics, Others)

Ingredient (Soybean Meal, Fish Meal, Wheat Flour, Fish Oil, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

….

….



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Shrimp Feed Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



