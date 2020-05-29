Shrink Packaging Is Essential During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Cleckheaton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- Sontex (Machinery) Ltd - Leading UK based packaging company is glad to announce the continued availability of its quality range of Shrink Wrap Machinery and bag sealers with next day delivery at competitive prices.



We are continuing to operate at full service as many of our customers are in the NHS supply chain, Pharmaceutical and Medical companies as well as food manufacturers and distributors.



With the onset of the current pandemic situation all around where most companies are now looking forward to online sales and purchases, the need for Bag sealing, Pallet Wrappers and Shrink Wrap Machines is as important as ever. With the help of these machines, products are bagged, packed and wrapped using the wide range and size of shrink wrap films available. The presentation and protection are guaranteed for products that need to be transported or shipped.



Sontex Ltd is well aware of the needs of its clients and with a vast experience of almost 60 years in packaging machinery is always a step ahead in leading the industry. We offer a wide range of Shrink Wrap machinery to choose from depending on product size, workload capacity, speed and price range. Keeping it more budget friendly, we have a great range of used and re-conditioned Packaging Machines and also offer full in house refurbishment of customers packaging machines



Our Shrink Wrap Machines come in manual to high-speed automated forms with spare parts readily available for instant delivery. For customer convenience, we have free technical telephone support setup and offer onsite service backup as well.



https://www.sontex.co.uk

Company Name: Sontex Machinery Ltd

Address: Unit B1, Cartwright Street

Cleckheaton

West Yorkshire

BD19 5LY

United Kingdom

Contact Person: Martin Taylor

Telephone: 01274 872299

Fax: 01274 862829

Email: sales@sontex.co.uk

Website: https://www.sontex.co.uk