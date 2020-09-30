Shrink Sleeve & Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Worth 13.20 Billion USD by 2020 : Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The report "Shrink Sleeve & Stretch Sleeve Labels Market by Polymer Film (PVC, PETG, OPS, PE and Others), by Type (Shrink and Stretch), by Ink & Printing Technology, by Application (Food, Beverages, Personal Care and Others), by Region - Global Forecast to 2020", defines and segments the global stretch & shrink sleeve labels market with analysis and forecasting of the global volumes and values for the stretch & shrink sleeve labels market. It also identifies the driving and restraining factors of the market with an analysis of trends, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, and challenges.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26633552



The market is segmented on the basis of volumes and values, into major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The key countries are covered and their market sizes have been forecasted for each region. Further, the market is segmented in terms of volumes and values, on the basis of type, raw material, and application.



The stretch & shrink sleeve labels market is buyer-oriented. It has shown substantial growth due to the rising urbanized population, resurgence of the packaging and labeling industry in developing economies, increasing demand for packaged food, and emphasis on the usage of sustainable materials. The keys aspects such as tamper-evident & anti-counterfeiting facility, 360° display, and extra printing space have fostered the market.



The U.S., China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, India, and South Africa are investing large amounts in the labeling and packaging industry; hence, it is important to achieve rapid and sustained economic growth. Major players in the market are developing new techniques to achieve sustainability.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=26633552



The global stretch & shrink sleeve labels market is projected to reach USD 13.20 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2015 to 2020. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market followed by Europe and North America in 2014. Developing countries such as China and India are estimated to grow at a higher rate from 2015 to 2020.



The most severe challenge that the stretch & shrink sleeve labels market faces is the recycling of the labels. The stretch & shrink sleeve labels market is growing at a steady pace; however, it is also creating extensive waste. The issue becomes more critical as the recycling process is highly complex and requires large amount of capital.



The global stretch & shrink sleeve labels market is marked with intense competition due to the presence of a large number of both, big and small firms. New product launches and innovations are the key strategies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in the market. The key players include Berry Plastics Group Inc. (U.S.), CCL Industries (Canada), Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.), Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland), Klockner Pentaplast Group (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Fuji Seal International Inc. (Japan), Hammer Packaging (U.S.), Macfarlane Group (U.K.), and Sleeveco (U.S.).



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=26633552



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is world's No. 2 firm in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.



M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

Markets and Markets

UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ

Magarpatta city, Hadapsar

Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India

1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com