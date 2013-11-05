Shrinkabulls English Bulldog Titan Takes Hollywood by Storm

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- For more than three generations, SHRINKABULLS, the highly respected and world recognized family of top bulldog breeders have produced many celebrity English and French bulldogs. Although many of Shrinkabulls' dogs have appeared in numerous music videos, magazines, and film with stars such as Chris Brown, Cher Lloyd, Randy Jackson, and more, their #1 star remains none other than a handsome red and white male English Bulldog named Titan.



With his unmistakable eye patch, plush wrinkly face, bright eyes, and sweetheart personality, Titan has been capturing the hearts of readers and fans since making his 2010 debut w/ actress Analeigh Tipton (The Green Hornet, Warm Bodies) in TROIX Magazine.



The editor fell in love with Joe Jonas' English Bulldog Winston (adopted from Shrinkabulls by Jonas' then girlfriend, Twilight actress Ashley Greene) and reached out to Shrinkabulls owner Anndrea Ward in search of the magazine's new mascot. As soon as he laid eyes on photos of 12-week old Titan, there was no question that they found their mascot. That was the day a star was born.



Moving from Ohio to Los Angeles with his unmistakable plush wrinkly face and infectious personality, Shrinkabulls Titan went on to have an impressive career to include published shoots and magazine spreads with top Young Hollywood actors such as Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill), Angela Sarafyan (Twilight: Breaking Dawn), Director John Singleton (Boyz in the Hood, Abduction), Latin pop star and actor Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages), Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars), Rami Malek (Twilight: Breaking Dawn, The Pacific, Battleship), singer/actor Lil Romeo, Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, Maid in Manhattan), Sam Huntington (Being Human, Superman Returns), Benjamin Stone (Nine Lives of Chloe King), Tyler Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars, Ravenswood), Tony Oller (The Purge, Beneath the Darkness), International Pop Star KEANA and more.



Titan fans will soon have a chance to own their own mini Titan so stay tuned! Beginning in 2014, Shrinkabulls will begin to offer TITAN for stud service to owners of approved, purebred English Bulldog females.



In addition to breeding top quality puppies, Shrinkabulls has offered stud service of the most desired, top AKC registered English Bulldogs for over a decade. Chilled semen is shipped via FedEx overnight direct to your veterinarian's office.



VISIT TITAN'S PAGE: http://www.miniature-englishbulldogs.com/titan.htm



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