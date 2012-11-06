Shuffle SEO Continues to Expand Their Search Engine Optimization Business

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Search Engine Optimization has long been an essential element of the online marketing mix for companies serious about competing in the modern marketplace. With Google and other major search engines regularly updating and refining the algorithms they use to determine their search rankings, keeping ahead of the game can be the difference between cornering a market and being left behind. Shuffle SEO is an established company created by SEO professionals that have built a reputation for industry leading innovation.



Shuffle SEO offers a list of new SEO services, including link building, online marketing, social media integration and promotion, pay per click and new media services with an original twist. Much of this stems from their unique approach, which has resulted in an average 82.5% increase in traffic across their client base.



Their approach includes a detailed consultation in order to understand the business, its place in the market and its target audience, and a longitudinal approach to link building, marketing and account management, providing detailed timelines to track progress and prices lower than any of their major competitors.



Despite of a tough economy, they are rapidly expanding, with new offices opened in Europe and Australia, and an impressive list of client testimonials from large and small business owners.



A spokesperson for the company explained their commitment to their clients, “We treat every business we take on as our own. We don’t consider ourselves freelancers our temporary hires; we have a long term commitment to optimizing and marketing every client we have using knowledge, research and expertise that continues to grow and develop with the market place. Most of our competitors complete their SEO training and feel confident they know it all, but the reality is that this is one of the most rapidly and frequently changing landscapes there is. This is a great opportunity for those who can stay on trend, and we make sure that by doing so, our clients reap the benefits.”



About Shuffle SEO

Shuffle SEO is a new and unique SEO company that provides services to not only businesses but also to other SEO professionals. Their team has been operating in the SEO industry for over a decade, and they offer numerous advantages other marketing companies can’t. The company is located in San Diego, CA, with offices also located in Europe and most recently Australia. For more information, please visit: http://shuffleseo.com