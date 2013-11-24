Shunlongwei Provides Cheap Electronic Components

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/24/2013 -- Shunlongwei is a global supplier of electronic components. Their expansive information gathering network and global sourcing network builds on their relationships with thousands of sources worldwide, including electronic component manufacturers, distributors, contract manufacturers, and OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).



Accord sources products that will best meet the specifications of their client and with reasonable prices. They offer alternative products whenever they can to let their customer make an informed choice between makes, origins, delivery periods and costs.



Accord Technologies supplies such a broad scope of products, they allow their customers to consolidate purchases with them instead of expending extra time and energy dealing with multiple single discipline distributors.



LCD display is a transmissive technology. The display works by letting varying amounts of a fixed-intensity white backlight through an active filter. The red, green and blue elements of a pixel are achieved through simple filtering of the white light. Most liquid crystals are organic compounds consisting of long rod-like molecules which, in their natural state, arrange their long axes in a loosely ordered fashion.



An indispensable device for the application of inverters to all industrial equipment, the IGBT module (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) has driven the trend towards high currents and high voltage for the last 20 years since it was developed and produced.



Shunlongwei can provide various types of electronic components with a lot of suppiers from different part in China, you can find all you want on their website.



To know more about their products as well as what the company can provide, visit their website at http://www.slw-ele.com



Contact

TEl: +86-755-82732562

Email: sales@shunlongwei.com

Website: http://www.slw-ele.com